WTC final: Rahane 'getting the basics right' ahead of summit clash

-
ALSO READ
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
IND vs NZ: India will be more conditioned for ICC WTC final, says Taylor
IND vs NZ: Conditions in UK will favour Kiwis in WTC final, says Cummins
India vs New Zealand: All you need to know about WTC final at Southampton
ICC WTC: India, NZ to be joint winners if final ends in a draw or tie
-
India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is getting the "basics right" ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championships (WTC) final against New Zealand which gets underway from Friday.
Rahane on Monday shared a video in which he can be seen hitting the ball right off the meat of the bat. The vice-captain is training for the WTC final and is leaving no stone unturned to gear up for the clash.
"Getting the basics right ahead of the game," Rahane captioned the video on Twitter.
The Indian side is currently playing an intra-squad game in Southampton. The Indian cricket team had landed in Southampton on June 3 and after that, every member of the touring contingent underwent three days of mandatory hard quarantine.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand team will also be subjected to regular testing post-arrival in Southampton.
The winners of the WTC final between India and New Zealand will take home a purse of USD 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace.
The losing team will get USD 800,000 for finishing second in the nine-team competition, which was played over a near two-year cycle, adding context to Test cricket and to crown the first official world champions in the longest format of the game.
The prize money for the team finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship Standings is USD 450,000. The team fourth on the table will be awarded USD 350,000, the one that finishes fifth gets USD 200,000 while the remaining four teams will get USD 100,000 each.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor