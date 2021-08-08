'You inspired us': IOC prez thanks athletes as Olympic flame extinguished

-
Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Sunday hailed each and every athlete who "inspired everyone with unifying power of sport" during the Tokyo Games.
At the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, flag-bearers of all countries entered the stadium to mark the end of 17-days of the Games, which saw athletes from over 200 countries participated.
Thomas Bach thanked all the athletes for creating the magic of the Olympic Games with joys and tears.
"Dear Athletes, Over the last 16 days, you amazed us with your sporting achievements. With your excellence, with your joy, with your tears, you created the magic of these Olympic Games," said Bach during the closing ceremony.
"You were faster, you went higher, you were stronger because we all stood together - in solidarity. You were competing fiercely with each other for Olympic glory. At the same time, you were living peacefully together under one roof in the Olympic Village. This is a powerful message of solidarity and peace.
"You inspired us with this unifying power of sport. This was even more remarkable given the many challenges you had to face because of the pandemic. In these difficult times we are all living through, you give the world the most precious of gifts," he added.
The IOC chief said billions of people around the globe were united during the Tokyo Games.
"Billions of people around the globe were united by emotion, sharing moments of joy and inspiration. This gives us hope. This gives us faith in the future. The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are the Olympic Games of hope, solidarity and peace," said Bach.
"Yes, these were unprecedented Olympic Games. It took us, the IOC, and our Japanese partners and friends, an equally unprecedented effort to make them happen
"This is why I would like to thank the Japanese authorities at all levels, in particular Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and Governor Koike Yuriko, for their steadfast commitment," Bach said.
Before signing off, the IOC chief said," In accordance with tradition, I call upon the youth of the world to assemble three years from now in Paris, France, to celebrate with us the Games of the 33rd Olympiad.
