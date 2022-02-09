5G smartphone shipments to hit 64 million in India in 2022: CMR Report

-
After an uptick in 5G smartphone adoption in 2021, 5G smartphone shipments may reach 64 million in India amid spectrum auction later this year, a new report showed on Wednesday.
5G smartphones grew more than 600 per cent in India in 2021 and top five manufacturers accounted for 72 per cent share in the domestic 5G market last year, according to Gurugram-based market research firm CMR.
"With 5G auction in late 2022 and roll-out thereafter, we foresee greater momentum for 5G smartphone shipments. Smartphone OEMs will prioritise 5G, by leveraging favourable supply side dynamics, and will continue to drive 5G, especially at lower price tiers," said Anand Priya Singh, Analyst- Industry Intelligence, CMR.
"After two years of pandemic, smartphone market players will be better prepared to
navigate supply constraints in the new never normal," Singh added.
For 2022, the market research firm estimates a potential 15-18 per cent growth (on-year) in overall smartphone shipments.
The first half will continue to see supply-side constraints, with gradual easing in the second half of the year.
Last year, total smartphone shipments touched an all-time high of 166 million units, growing 11 per cent (on-year), with $37 billion in revenue.
"Amid the second pandemic wave and component shortages, 5G played a key role in the overall smartphone growth with its contribution increasing to 17 per cent in 2021. 5G shipments increased significantly (43 per cent) in the value for money (Rs 7,000-Rs 24,999) smartphone segment," said analyst Shipra Sinha.
In Q4 2021, Samsung led the 5G smartphone segment with 23 per cent market share followed by Apple at 14 per cent.
"One in every eight smartphones shipped in CY2021 was a premium smartphone. During the year, the premium smartphone segment grew 79 per cent (on-year)," Shipra added.
OnePlus Nord 2 accounted for more than 40 per cent of OnePlus's market share and was the top-selling overall model in the premium segment. The OnePlus Nord series accounted for more than 70 per cent of its market share, said the report.
