After Samsung, TSMC starts mass production of 3nm semiconductor chips

Six months after achieved 3nm production, Manufacturing Company (TSMC) on Thursday announced mass production of its 3nm chips, which will outperform the 5nm chips found in the latest Pro iPhone models.

The company says it estimates that 3nm technology will create end products with a market value of $1.5 trillion within five years of volume production.

Moreover, the chip-maker is also building a 3nm capacity at its site in state of Arizona in the US, in addition to expanding the 3nm capacity in .

However, the Arizona fab will begin producing 4nm chips in 2024, followed by a second fab producing 3nm chips in 2026.

"This 3nm Volume Production and Capacity Expansion Ceremony demonstrates that we are taking concrete action to develop advanced technology and expand capacity in Taiwan," TSMC Chairman Dr Mark Liu said in a statement.

The chipmaker also announced that its global R&D Centre in Taiwan's Hsinchu Science Park will open in the second quarter of 2023, employing 8,000 R&D personnel.

Further, it is preparing for its 2nm fabs, which will be located in the Hsinchu and Central Science Parks, with a total of six phases proceeding as planned.

According to the company, its 3nm process is the most advanced technology in both power, performance, and area (PPA) and in transistor technology, and a full-node advance from the 5nm generation.

Compared with the 5nm (N5) process, its 3nm process offers up to 1.6X logic density gain and 30 to 35 per cent power reduction at the same speed and supports the innovative TSMC FINFLEX architecture.

