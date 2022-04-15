Amazon launches its first Amazon Kids+ Original mobile games

-
ALSO READ
Krafton removes 2.5 mn accounts in a month to stem cheating on Indian PUBG
Fantasy sports firms contribute biz worth Rs 3,000 cr: Dream Sports CEO
Sony's PlayStation buys Bungie, game studio with Xbox ties
Microsoft to let Sony PS fans play CoD for years: Brad Smith
PUBG Mobile emerges as top grossing mobile game worldwide for Jan 2022
-
Tech giant Amazon has announced that Amazon Kids+ is now bringing the fun of mobile gaming to its fans with the release of 'Super Spy Ryan and "Do, Re & Mi, with more games arriving later this year.
The company said that since the beginning, Amazon Kids+ has worked hard to offer a world of fun to children and parents.
"We focus on providing millions of kids with a variety of content that entertains, educates, and delights -- from games to animated and live-action series, books, music, and so much more -- across our family of Fire, Kindle, Glow, and Echo devices," the company said in a blog post.
"However, we also wanted to do something special for kids and parents who use smartphones. That's why we are excited to announce that we are bringing the fun of Amazon Kids+ games to even more customers with our first Original mobile games: Super Spy Ryan and Do, Re & Mi," it added.
Super Spy Ryan is available now on the Apple and Google Play app stores in the US, UK and Ireland, and coming soon to Canada, Germany, and Japan.
Super Spy Ryan is also coming soon to the Amazon Kids+ subscription on Amazon Fire Tablets. Do, Re & Mi is also joining the mobile game lineup soon, coming to the Apple app store in the US, UK, Canada and Ireland.
"We are always looking to bring joy and fun into the homes and lives of millions of families. That's why, two years ago, we began looking at how we could reach even more kids and bring the magic and thoughtfulness of Amazon Kids+ Original content to mobile phones," said Natasha Lipovac, global head of Amazon Kids+ content.
"Super Spy Ryan and Do, Re & Mi represent some of our most popular Amazon Kids+ content. We hope both add smiles and laughter to kids and grown-ups alike with this first look at the new kind of fun coming from the Amazon Kids+ mobile games team," Lipovac added.
Developed in collaboration with the Kaji Family, the teams at Ryan's World, p.w Games, and Amber Studio, Super Spy Ryan takes everything kids love from the Amazon Kids+ Original special of the same name and brings it to life in a fun, kid-safe, multiplayer romp for ages 6-9+.
--IANS
vc/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU