Streaming platform YouTube Music gives update on 'Listening Room' programme
Business Standard

Amazon reveals Prime Gaming's free titles for 'March 2023' lineup

On the other hand, in the first-person tactical hero shooter game 'VALORANT', players can claim the Doomscrolling spray until March 23, the company said

Topics
Amazon | Amazon Prime | gaming industry

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming

Amazon has revealed its 'March 2023' lineup of free games for its subscription-based gaming service 'Prime Gaming'.

The lineup includes seven titles --'Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition', 'Adios', 'I am Fish', 'Faraway 3: Arctic Escape', 'Book of Demons', 'Peaky Blinders: Mastermind' and 'City Legends: Trapping in Mirror - Collector's Edition'.

This month, Prime members can also claim various offers for some of Riot games, including 'League of Legends', 'League of Legends: Wild Rift', 'Legends of Runeterra' and 'VALORANT', the company said in a statement.

Until March 16, prime members can claim the latest Prime Gaming Capsule, including 350 RP, 5 Mythic Essence, a 1350 RP skin and more in the competitive and fast-paced video game 'League of Legends'.

In the battle arena game 'League of Legends: Wild Rift', players can make an "extra impact on the map by claiming a Random Bauble Chest to mark the spot of slain enemies through March 18".

Also, in the digital collectable card game, 'Legends of Runeterra', users can get the Rare Prismatic Chest and Epic Card until March 16.

On the other hand, in the first-person tactical hero shooter game 'VALORANT', players can claim the Doomscrolling spray until March 23, the company said.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 15:42 IST

