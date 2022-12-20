JUST IN
Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet, speaker dock leak on Facebook Marketplace
Business Standard

Amazon rolls out subscription-based service 'Prime Gaming' in India

Amazon Prime and Video subscribers can access the gaming service, which offers a variety of mobile, PC and Mac games with in-game loot for free

Topics
Amazon | gaming industry | India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Boycott Amazon trends on Twitter after the backlash by Hindu right-wing organization
Boycott Amazon trends on Twitter after the backlash by Hindu right-wing organization

Amazon has rolled out a subscription-based service, Prime Gaming, which offers access to a number of gaming titles, to its members in India.

This launch comes weeks after the company started testing the service in the South Asian market, reports TechCrunch.

Amazon Prime and Video subscribers can access the gaming service, which offers a variety of mobile, PC and Mac games with in-game loot for free.

Each month, the e-commerce group adds a number of new titles to the service, according to the report.

Currently, League of Legends, DeathLoop, Quake, COD Season 1, EA Madden 23, FIFA 23, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons are among the free games and loot boxes available to Indian users, the report added.

Earlier this month, Amazon revealed a new anime-style massively multiplayer online (MMO) game titled 'Blue Protocol' at 'The Game Awards', which is scheduled to be launched in the second half of next year.

The game is developed by Bandai Namco and will be released on the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, reports The Verge.

The game is described as a multiplayer action role-playing game (RPG), which allows players to choose different roles and enjoy either the story or multiplayer mode.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 14:57 IST

