Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max unveiled with redesigned animated front notch

Putting an end to all speculation, American tech giant finally unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones with an all-new redesigned notch at its front, bringing the first big display redesign since 2017.

Sporting the brand new faster A16 Bionic chip and an always-on display, both these new smartphones, which come in 6.1- and 6.7-inch options, have a new pill-shaped cutout that houses Face ID, selfie camera and privacy indicators. It's a replacement for the notch and can adjust dynamically.

With the new A16 Bionic chip, which has a six-core CPU, housing two high-performance cores that use 20 per cent lower power and four efficiency cores, the company is focusing on power efficiency, display, and camera

The proximity sensor has been shifted behind the display by Apple, with notifications now popping out of the cutout in an animation. calls this system the Dynamic Island as notifications and alerts will adapt and move around the pill-shaped notch.

On the camera front, has changed its 12-megapixel sensor with a 48-megapixel one and the new primary camera brings improvements to low-light photography. It has a quad-pixel sensor with an f/1.78 aperture and 24mm focal length.

Macrophotography and low light photography will be getting an improvement due to the new ultra-wide camera. The flash has also been upgraded. In the video mode, the cinematic mode can now do 4K resolution at 30fps and 4K at 24fps.

As per The Verge, all in all, the iPhone 14 Pro offers a lot more this year than the modest upgrades to the iPhone 13 Pro models last year, which moved to a 120Hz ProMotion high refresh rate display and three all-new cameras.

At the event, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max the "most innovative pro lineup yet." The iPhone 14 Pro will start at USD 999, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at USD 1,099. They can be preordered on September 9 and will be available in stores on September 16.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)