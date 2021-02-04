Apple iCloud services are now working after suffering partial outage

-
Some of Apples Cloud services like iCloud Drive and Mail suffered a partial outage, with a message acknowledging that "users may be unable to use this service."
According to Apple's system dashboard, iCloud Photos, Drive, Mail, Notes, Contacts, Find My, and Backups were few of the services that suffered issues late on Wednesday.
In an updated dashboard on Thursday, the company showed that it has resolved issues with Apple Music, Drive, Backup, Mail, Notes, iMessage, iTunes Store, Photos, Calendar etc.
The issues with the Cloud services were not reported at a global scale but were found in some parts of the world.
"If you are experiencing an issue not listed here, contact support," Apple said.
The tech giant gives 5GB of free iCloud storage for photos, videos, files, and more.
If you need more iCloud storage, you can upgrade from any of your devices.
With Apple One, you can choose a subscription plan that includes 50GB, 200GB, or 2TB of iCloud storage. If you need more iCloud storage, you can buy more for a total of up to 4TB.
