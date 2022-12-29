JUST IN
Apple iPhone's 'Find My' feature helps locate car crash victim in US
Google working on option to block insecure HTTP downloads in Chrome
Amazon joins YouTube, Apple in investing on live sports content: Report
E-commerce platform Amazon starts delivering orders by drones in US states
As outage hits thousands of users globally, Twitter says 'let's try again'
Key tech reforms like data protection, revised IT rules, expected in 2023
Fitbit starts phasing out Google sign-in support ahead of transition
Not afraid of recession, demand for automation will go up: Verint CEO
Samsung to launch affordable Galaxy F04 smartphone in India in early 2023
Microsoft adds new features to make formulas easier in Excel's spreadsheet
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google working on option to block insecure HTTP downloads in Chrome
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple iPhone's 'Find My' feature helps locate car crash victim in US

After following the smartphone's location, they found the car and called 911

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPhone | car crash

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple iPhone's 'Find My' feature has helped to find a woman who fell 200 feet down a hill, following a car crash in the US state of California.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department posted the details of the rescue on Facebook and stated that the incident happened on Monday.

According to the post, the victim had likely been in her crashed car overnight after leaving a family gathering.

Family members became concerned after not speaking with her the next morning and used Apple's 'Find my iPhone' feature to track her whereabouts.

After following the smartphone's location, they found the car and called 911.

Once rescued, the victim was "loaded into an awaiting ambulance for transport to a local trauma centre."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Emergency SOS via satellite and the Crash Detection feature of the iPhone 14 had helped rescue two people in a serious car crash in the US.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 12:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU