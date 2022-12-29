E-commerce platform Amazon starts delivering orders by drones in US states

-
-
E-commerce giant Amazon has started delivering orders by drones in the US states of California and Texas with an aim to fly out packages to customers' homes within an hour.
Recently, customers in Lockeford, California and College Station, Texas, had received a small number of parcels delivered by a drone using the company's 'Amazon Prime Air' drone service, reports The Verge.
"Our aim is to safely introduce our drones to the skies. We are starting in these communities and will gradually expand deliveries to more customers over time," Amazon Air spokesperson Natalie Banke said in a statement.
In 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the company 'Part 135' approval to send packages by drone.
Customers living in Lockeford and College Station are eligible to sign up and place orders, while Amazon will notify customers who live elsewhere when drone delivery is available in their area.
Customers will receive tracking information and an approximate delivery time after placing an order, when they can expect the drone to deliver the package to their backyard, the report said.
First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 10:11 IST
