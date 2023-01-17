Apple launches MacBook Pro with super fast M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

JUST IN
IANS  |  Cupertino (California) 

Apple on Tuesday announced new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max, next-generation pro silicon that will bring more power-efficient performance and battery life to pro users.

With M2 Pro and M2 Max, MacBook Pro tackles demanding tasks, like effects rendering, which is up to 6x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, and colour grading, which is up to 2x faster.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at Rs 199,900, and Rs 184,900 for education.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at Rs 249,900 and Rs 229,900 for education.

Customers in select countries can order the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro from Tuesday, with availability beginning January 24.

"MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

"With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there's simply nothing else like it," he added.

The battery life on MacBook Pro is now up to 22 hours -- the longest battery life ever in a Mac.

The machine supports Wi-Fi 6E, which is up to twice as fast as the previous generation, as well as advanced HDMI, which supports 8K displays for the first time.

With up to 96GB of unified memory in the M2 Max model, creators can work on scenes so large that PC laptops can't even run them.

It offers Liquid Retina XDR display, extensive array of connectivity, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system and studio-quality mics.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 22:16 IST

