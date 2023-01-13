JUST IN
Apple working on new augmented reality shopping feature on iPhone: Report
The rise of AI tools ChatGPT, DALL-E 2 and the collapse of creative process
Samsung unveils new PC SSD for improved computing, gaming performance
Nvidia's live-streaming tool Broadcast can now simulate eye contact
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles to get new power mode options
Global cyberattacks rise 38% with healthcare most targeted in India: Report
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra likely to feature 150x zoom camera: Report
Reliance Jio partners with Gamestream to launch JioGamesCloud: Details here
Apple launches tool to allow customisation of information for businesses
Microsoft 365's new consumer tier to get 100GB of storage at $1.99: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
The rise of AI tools ChatGPT, DALL-E 2 and the collapse of creative process
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple working on new augmented reality shopping feature on iPhone: Report

Tech giant Apple is reportedly working on a new version of its Apple Store application which will offer an augmented reality (AR) shopping feature on iPhone

Topics
Augmented reality | Apple  | App Store

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple is reportedly working on a new version of its Apple Store application which will offer an augmented reality (AR) shopping feature on iPhone.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this feature is likely to allow customers to point their iPhone towards a product like a Mac in an Apple Store and immediately receive its details like pricing and specifications in an overlay on their screen, reports MacRumors.

Gurman said the iPhone maker has been working on this feature from at least 2020 and has been testing it at stores in recent months.

However, it is still unclear when the company will roll out this feature.

"If the service debuts in the near future, it would be one of Apple's most significant AR-related launches to date -- and a taste of what's to come with the headset," wrote Gurman.

He also said that the tech giant is planning to release an application programming interface (API) for developers so that other retail stores could also use this feature, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was reported that the company was working on a new in-house chip which is likely to power cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality on its devices.

The iPhone maker was also working on a replacement for the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip which it currently uses from Broadcom, and was planning to start integrating it into devices in 2025.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Augmented Reality

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 10:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU