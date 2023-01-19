JUST IN
Google working on new 'Bluetooth Distance Measurement' API: Report
Vivo announces Republic Day sale offers on select smartphones: Details here
Apple expands Advanced Data Protection option globally with iOS 16.3 update
Garmin launches Instinct Crossover Series watches in India: Price, features
Twitter Blue now costs $11 per month for Android users: Details here
Google-owned YouTube rolling out updates to TV's live guide, library
Apple offers cashback, no-cost EMI on iPhones, iPads, AirPods Pro, and more
PLAYFIT FLAUNT watch with Bluetooth calling feature launched: Price, specs
India's smartphone shipments drop 6% to 151.6 mn units in 2022: Report
Apple HomePod 2nd Gen speaker brings spatial audio, Matter support and more
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google working on new 'Bluetooth Distance Measurement' API: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple may not bring design changes to next-generation Mac mini in 2024

Tech giant Apple will reportedly not bring design updates to its upcoming next-generation Mac mini which is set to arrive in 2024

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple store | Apple iPhones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple will reportedly not bring design updates to its upcoming next-generation Mac mini which is set to arrive in 2024.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the "next new Mac mini" will have the same "form factor design," reports MacRumors.

The M2 and M2 Pro versions of the Mac mini that the tech giant had introduced on Tuesday have the same design as the previous-generation M1 models, with no major external updates.

Instead, the changes are all internal such as it features faster M-series chips.

There were rumours in 2021 and 2022 that the Mac mini would get a new look with a plexiglass top and other features, but that did not happen with this year's release, the report said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the iPhone maker had introduced a new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips -- more powerful, capable and versatile than ever -- starting at Rs 59,900.

The new M2 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance to Mac mini for the first time, enabling users to run high-performance workflows that were previously unimaginable in such a compact design.

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 16:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU