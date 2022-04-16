Apple may tap LG, Jahwa for iPhone 15 periscope camera: Report

-
ALSO READ
Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13: Report
Apple may add 11-Inch MacBook Air model to obsolete products list
Apple adds fourth-generation iPad to the 'obsolete' device list: Report
iPhone 14 Pro to feature pill-shaped camera cutout: Report
China-based BOE to supply displays for iPhone 15 Pro in 2023
-
Tech giant Apple will reportedly use parts supplied not just by new supply partner Jahwa Electronics but also from long-time supplier LG for a rumoured periscope zoom camera module for the iPhone 15.
On Wednesday, South Korea-based Jahwa Electronics said it would spend 191 billion won ($155 million) to build out new facilities capable of producing new optical image stabilisation actuators.
The OIS modules are rumoured to be destined for iPhones in the future, AppleInsider reported.
According to The Elec, Jahwa's OIS sensors are set to be shipped to LG Innotek for use in their own folded camera zoom modules.
LG is said to be the primary partne r on Apple's plans to bring folded zoom cameras to its devices, the report said.
Components from LG and Jahwa are likely related to a periscope camera setup, which would allow Apple to enhance the optical zoom capabilities on iPhone.
A system based on periscope lenses or folding lenses increases the amount of optical zoom available on a device without significantly increasing the size of a camera setup.
The Elec has previously reported on Apple's apparent plans to bring a periscope system to a future Phone. Rumours about Apple's flagship getting a periscope-based lens system have surfaced occasionally since 2020.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU