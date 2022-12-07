JUST IN
PhysicsWallah, the unassuming underdog among edtech firms in India
Amazon refreshes Kindle with better screen, extra storage: Details here
Microsoft enters 10-yr deal with Nintendo for 'Call Of Duty' games
Blume Ventures announces closing its fund for start-ups at $250 mn
Hardware security: A vacuum to be filled by Indian startups in the IoT era
Paid Telegram Premium service tops 1 mn subscribers, says CEO Durov
Tecno launches Pova 4 with MediaTek Helio G99 processor at Rs 11,999
Apple delays launch of its electric vehicle 'Apple Car' until 2026
Google announces to show users suggested keywords under Search bar
Mark Zuckerberg brings personalised digital avatars to WhatsApp users
You are here: Home » Technology » News
PhysicsWallah, the unassuming underdog among edtech firms in India
Business Standard

Apple rolls out missing feature in Mac Find My app, for finding AirTags

Tech giant Apple has started to roll out a missing feature in Find My application for Mac, for finding AirTags and a number of other third-party accessories

Topics
Apple  | Apple MacBook Pro

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple, Mac Studio, Studio Display

Tech giant Apple has started to roll out a missing feature in Find My application for Mac, for finding AirTags and a number of other third-party accessories.

With macOS 13.1 beta update, users can now use the Find My application on their Mac to ping nearby accessories, reports 9To5Google.

This feature was previously available in only the Find My applications on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Users were only able to play a sound on Apple products like iPhone and AirPods in earlier versions of macOS. For the first time, this update extends that same feature to AirTag and other Find My item trackers.

To access the feature, click on the 'Items' tab in the Find My application and click the accessory you're trying to locate, the report said.

Then, you will see all of the usual options to locate your item, including the new 'Play Sound' option. By clicking this, the application will play a sound on that accessory, the same as it does on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

In October last year, iPhone maker had rolled out 'Find My' support to its AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones with a firmware update.

--IANS

aj/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 18:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU