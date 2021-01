Apple to add new 'Time to Walk' audio feature for its Fitness+ subscribers

is adding a new 'Time to Walk' feature for its Fitness+ subscribers, which is an audio experience in the Workout app where guests will share inspiring stories while walking.

According to MacRumors, Fitness+ subscribers will be able to open the Workout app on an Watch, select 'Time to Walk' and choose from one of the audio stories to listen to during their walk.

The feature is likely to be extended to wheelchair users too.

According to the report, the settings for 'Time to Walk' started showing up weeks ago in earlier betas of watchOS 7.3 and iOS 14.4, the stories are not yet accessible.

Fitness+ is designed to work with the Apple Watch, providing workouts that can be done on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, with the tracking progress.

To use Fitness+, one must have an iPhone 6s or later updated to iOS 14.3 and an Series 3 or later updated to watchOS 7.2. It also works with an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K updated to tvOS 14.3 or an iPad Air 2 or later that is running iPadOS 14.3 and has the Fitness+ app installed.

The service costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year as a standalone service.

Alternatively, it is also included in the Apple One Premier plan, along with Apple's music, TV, gaming, news and cloud storage services.

