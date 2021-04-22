Apple TV+ to premiere three planet-related documentaries on Earth Day

-
-
As the world celebrates Earth Day on Thursday, Apple has debuted documentary special "The Year Earth Changed" and second seasons of 'Tiny World and 'Earth at Night in Color on Apple TV+, thus brining environment-friendly content at one place.
These premieres join a specially curated collection of environmentally-themed Apple TV+ programming, including films, series and episodes that celebrate Earth Day's mission, including: Here We Are. Long Way Up, The Elephant Queen and Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds, the company said in a statement.
Showcasing exclusive footage from around the world after an unprecedented year hit by the pandemic, "The Year Earth Changed" is a timely documentary special that takes a fresh new approach to the global lockdown and the uplifting stories that have come out of
"The documentary, narrated by David Attenborough, is a love letter to planet Earth, highlighting the ways nature bouncing back can give us hope for the future," Apple said.
"The Year Earth Changed" is produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit, directed by Tom Beard, and executive produced by Mike Gunton and Alice Keens-Soper.
Returning for season two, "Tiny World," narrated and executive produced by Paul Rudd (of Ant-Man fame), grants viewers a unique perspective into the natural world, illuminating the ingenuity and resilience of the planet's smallest creatures.
With over 200 species filmed and 3,160 hours of footage, the six-episode docuseries shares surprising stories and spectacular cinematography that spotlight small creatures and the extraordinary things they do to survive.
The original series "Earth At Night In Color" also returns for a second season with six all-new episodes narrated by Tom Hiddleston (of Avengers fame).
"Some never-before-seen behaviours of animals after dark, captured using low-light cameras and light from a full moon, include elephants battling hyenas around starlit waterholes and kangaroos embracing under the cover of darkness to find a mate," said the company.
Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, for Rs 99 per month with a seven-day free trial.
--IANS
na/
