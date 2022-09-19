Apple using Qualcomm modem for satellite SOS in iPhone 14 series: Report

-
Apple is reportedly using Qualcomm modem and its own technology to provide satellite communications Emergency SOS feature on new iPhone 14 series.
The Emergency SOS feature in iPhone 14 series uses multiple components utilising Qualcomm X65 modem processor, reports AppleInsider.
Qualcomm's X65 modem also provides 5G for regular cellular networks.
Qualcomm and Apple in 2019 announced an agreement to dismiss all ongoing litigations, including with Apple's contract manufacturers, between the two companies worldwide.
The companies reached a global patent license agreement and a chipset supply agreement. Apple and Qualcomm have fought over patent licensing practices since 2017.
The Emergency SOS via satellite combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.
This breakthrough technology also allows users to manually share their location over satellite with Find My when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connection, providing a sense of security when hiking or camping off the grid.
According to Apple, Emergency SOS via satellite will be available to users in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be free for two years.
