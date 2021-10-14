Apple Watch Series 7 to go on sale on Friday starting at Rs 38,900

-
Apple Watch Series 7 is all set to go on sale in India starting from Friday and ahead of the sale the iPhone maker has announced cashback as well as EMI options on the purchase of the latest Apple Watch.
Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm) starts at Rs 41,900 but can be purchased for Rs 38,900 after cashback and Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) comes at Rs 44,900 but can be purchased for Rs 41,900 after the cashback.
Consumers can also avail a 12-month no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank loans.
The new Series 7 has been launched in all-new green, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) red colours. In addition, the stainless steel models will be available in silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel.
The Apple Watch Series 7 features a re-engineered Always-On retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders.
The new Mindfulness app, sleep respiratory rate tracking and Tai Chi and Pilates workout types can help improve overall wellness.
It also continues to offer tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app and a blood oxygen sensor app.
The Apple Watch Series 7 is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating, the company claimed.
It is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and provides 18-hour battery life on a single charge and 33 per cent faster charging compared with Apple Watch Series 6.
Apple Watch Series 7 offers two additional larger font sizes and a new QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped with QuickPath.
