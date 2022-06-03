Apple WWDC 2022: Here's what you can expect from keynote, says report

As the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 is approaching, reports say that tech giant Apple's operating systems are expected to be the centerpiece of the keynote.

According to TechCrunch, users are certainly going to hear the latest on iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS, as well as some wildcards like tvOS at WWDC, which is scheduled to begin on June 6.

The first look at iOS 16 will likely arrive with an early developer beta, meaning if you have an dev account, you can get access, not long after the keynote.

The biggest changes are apparently in store for the lock screen, notifications, Messages and Health.

The update could bring some widgets to the real estate, by way of the "Today View", including key bits of information like weather, calendar entries and shortcuts to favourite apps, beyond the existing camera and flashlight buttons.

The features appear to be setting the stage for a version of the iPhone 14 with the sort of always-on display currently offered on the Watch and some Android handsets.

A new version of the Messages app is said to be getting more social functionality, as well as new audio message functionality. The iPhone's Health app is also reportedly getting some new features.

iPadOS, meanwhile, could be getting multitasking improvements designed to make the tablet operating system more competitive with laptops.

That could include an improvement to the way iPads handle application windows for a more desktop-style experience that could further separate the OS fork from its mobile counterpart, the report said.

tvOS remains a big question mark, especially after the operating system got virtually no love at last year's event.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that it is unlikely that the tech giant will announce its mixed reality headset at WWDC this year.

The WWDC will kick off on June 6 for more than 30 million developers around the globe.

Throughout the week, developers will be able to connect directly with Apple engineers and designers through labs and Digital Lounges for guidance on building innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games.

--IANS

