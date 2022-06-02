Twitter to shut down TweetDeck dashboard for Mac application from July 1

-
Microblogging site Twitter's social media dashboard application for management, TweetDeck, will no longer be available as a standalone Mac app from July 1.
When launching the TweetDeck for the Mac app, Twitter has started placing a blue banner at the top warning users that it will only be available for one more month, reports 9To5Google.
"We are saying goodbye to TweetDeck for the Mac app to focus on making TweetDeck even better and testing our new Preview," a tweet from the TweetDeck team reads.
"July 1 is the last day it will be available," it added.
As per the report, TweetDeck for Mac just got an overhaul last year that brought it in line with the web version.
At the time, the company admitted the app had not been getting "a lot of love" and that it was an example of "a Twitter-owned and operated service that we will continue investing in," it added.
Another strange part of the abrupt cancellation of the TweetDeck Mac app is that it should not require any maintenance effort for Twitter since it is a website wrapper implementation.
Last year, the microblogging site announced a new and improved version of TweetDeck. At that time, it was testing the new features with a small group of users in the US, Canada and Australia.
