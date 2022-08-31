ASUS foldable Zenbook laptop to start from $3,499, available in Q4

Taiwanese tech major on Wednesday announced that its 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop called Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, priced from $3,499, will roll out globally during the fourth quarter this year.

The Intel Evo-certified foldable laptop with 180 degree hinge mechanism offers two sizes of OLED display in one device -- a large 17.3-inch, 2.5K touchscreen that folds in the middle to create two seamless 12.5-inch displays.

When folded fully closed, it becomes an ultra-compact and portable 12.5-inch device that's smaller than a sheet of photocopier paper.

Multiple versatile usage modes - desktop, laptop (with Bluetooth keyboard), laptop with virtual keyboard), tablet, reader and extended -- are enabled by the folding design in conjunction with the full-size Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad.

Each screen can additionally be split into multiple windows and the contents arranged, using the window-management feature, said the company.

The device houses latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

There are two USB-C Thunderbolt four ports, which claims to support fast charging of the 75Wh battery.

In desktop mode, the unfolded 17.3-inch screen can be used with the 'ErgoSense' keyboard and touchpad attached wirelessly to create a powerful large-screen PC for easy productivity.

For laptop mode (with Bluetooth keyboard), the keyboard attaches magnetically when placed on the lower half of the folded display.

Alternatively, in laptop mode (with virtual keyboard), the lower display can be turned into a virtual on-screen keyboard.

"Tablet mode allows users to exploit the full touch capabilities of the fully opened 17.3-inch touchscreen, while Reader mode - with the hinge aligned vertically - turns Zenbook17 Fold OLED into the perfect reading device," said the company.\

