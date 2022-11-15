Bharti Airtel announces non-standalone 5G Plus services in Gurugram

on Tuesday announced that its 5G Plus services have gone live in Gurugram.

The Airtel 5G services are currently operational at DLF Cyber Hub, DLF Phase 2, MG Road, Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Nirvana Country, Gurugram railway station, Civil lines, Ardee city, Huda city center, Gurugram National Highway and few other select locations.

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

"Airtel customers in Gurugram can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds," said Nidhi Lauria, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Delhi-NCR.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Before Gurugram, Airtel kicked off 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Earlier this month, said it crossed the one million unique 5G user mark on its network, as the telecom operator rolls out 5G services in a phased manner.

There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

Airtel 5G Plus will allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

