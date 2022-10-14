JUST IN
Xiaomi launches MediaTek Helio A22-powered Redmi A1+ smartphone in India
Google passkeys for password-less future: Know what is it and how it works
Reliance Jio removes Disney+ Hotstar bundle offer from select prepaid plans
Apple's recently launched iPhone 14 Plus sales 'lower than expected
AI language models show bias against people with disabilities: Study
Samsung gets temporary approval on China chip manufacturing facilities
India's 5G technology is completely indigenous, says FM Sitharaman
Samsung, Google to offer support for each other's smart home ecosystems
Netflix announces launch of ad-supported tier plan at $6.99 on November 3
Some AirPods Pro 2 users complain of audio drift, syncing issues: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Sony electronics unveils its 1st over-the-counter hearing aids in US
Business Standard

Google rolls out Maps, Search widget update for iOS 16 Lock Screen

The updated Search adds 4 new widgets to iOS 16 - Search, Voice Search, Lens and Lens Shortcuts

Topics
Google | Apple iPhones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

iOS 16
Apple iPhone 14

Tech giant Google has completed iOS 16 lock screen widgets rollout with Maps and Search update.

The company announced to update six lock screen widgets on iOS 16 launch day, out of which, four widgets were updated recently.

Google Maps' 6.40 update adds two iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets - Frequent Trips and Search, reports 9To5Google.

"Frequent Trips" give directions and expected time of arrival for frequent trips. Whereas, the "Search" option helps to find restaurants, gas stations, and more.

The updated Search adds 4 new widgets to iOS 16 - Search, Voice Search, Lens and Lens Shortcuts, the report said.

"Search" gives access to Google Search from the Lock Screen, whereas, with the "Voice Search" you can ask a question, hum a song, or search for content with the voice.

"Lens" helps to search with the camera or any image. Meanwhile, "Lens Shortcuts" provide easy access to any lens.

Recently, the company rolled out "Passkey" support to both Android and Chrome for better safety.

Passkeys are a safer alternative to passwords and other phishable forms of authentication.

"They cannot be reused, don't leak in server breaches, and protect users from phishing attacks," the company recently said in a blog post.

--IANS

aj/vc/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 15:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU