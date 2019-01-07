CES 2019: HP unveils 65-inch gaming display with 120Hz HDR panel, sound bar

Taking the living room gaming experience to a new level, global printing and PC major unveiled a massive 65-inch gaming display with soundbar, OMEN X Emperium 65, at the consumer electronics show (CES) 2019.

The OMEN X Emperium 65 big format gaming display (BFGD) with soundbar is expected to be available in March in Asia-Pacific for a starting price of $4,999, said on Sunday.

BFGDs integrate a high-end 65-inch, 4K 120Hz HDR display with together with Shield, an advanced streaming device.

For the BFGDs, partnered with Acer, ASUS, besides

NVIDIA said that the integration of the TV-based Shield into BFGDs allows gamers to easily switch between gaming and other forms of entertainment.

The optional Shield remote and game controller allow for easy navigation and access to all of the world's biggest streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Video, and Hulu.

With support for the Assistant, the entire experience can be controlled simply by using your voice, NVIDIA said.

At CES 2019, HP also unveiled other displays, PCs and security innovations.

HP debuted new design and display innovations within its Spectre lineup. It also unveiled a new line of Pavilion displays.

"The 27 Quantum Dot is the world's first Quantum Dot on glass display, offering over a billion viewable colours," HP said.

The company also showcased its that integrates a privacy screen.

"Whether it's the beauty of our Spectre lineup, the industry-leading security features of our latest Elite innovations, or the game-changing additions to our OMEN ecosystem, HP's CES 2019 lineup is reinventing possibilities for our customers," said Vinay Awasthi, Vice President Commercial Computing, HP Asia-Pacifc and Japan HP Inc.

