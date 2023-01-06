JUST IN
CES 2023: Sennheiser launches wired earphones 'IE 200' at Rs 14,990
In focus at FIFA World Cup, tech is at play on Indian sports fields too
Software company Pegasystems to lay off 4% workforce amid recession fears
Apple to add kickboxing, Beyonce's music, sleep meditations to Fitness+
Snap to shut down its camera application for desktop on January 25
Samsung to launch 2 Galaxy A Series 5G smartphones in India this month
TikTok adds new feature for users to find specific parts of videos
Google Maps' navigation feature on Wear OS now works without smartphone
CES 2023: Qualcomm announces 'Snapdragon Satellite' for android smartphones
CES 2023: Samsung unveils OLED display with peak 2,000 nit brightness
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches
In focus at FIFA World Cup, tech is at play on Indian sports fields too
icon-arrow-left
Mass shipment of Apple AR headsets to delay further this year, says analyst
Business Standard

CES 2023: Sennheiser launches wired earphones 'IE 200' at Rs 14,990

Priced at Rs 14,990, the Sennheiser IE 200, will be available for pre-order on January 17, and will go on sale from January 31 across online and leading retail outlets in India

Topics
Sennheiser | headphones and earphones | CES

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sennheiser IE 200
Sennheiser IE 200

With an aim to cater to audiophiles, German audio brand Sennheiser on Friday launched its wired earphones, IE 200, for consumers in India.

Priced at Rs 14,990, the Sennheiser IE 200, will be available for pre-order on January 17, and will go on sale from January 31 across online and leading retail outlets in India, according to the company.

"Committed to the Indian market and continuing our history of excellence with the IE range, we are thrilled to announce the global launch of the Sennheiser IE 200 with an open invitation for everyone to enjoy high-end sound," Kapil Gulati, Sales Director -- Consumer Hearing Business, Sonova, said in a statement.

The IE 200 features a seven-millimetre extra-wide band transducer for exceptional quality.

Moreover, the IE 200 can appeal to a variety of listening preferences due to its unique dual-tuning feature.

Users can mount the included ear tips in one of two positions, giving them control over the balance of their audio experience -- from deep and emotional bass response to texture-rich treble presence, said the company.

The inconspicuous design of IE 200 boasts a proven ergonomic design that promotes a secure seal and lasting comfort, which can accommodate ears of all sizes.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sennheiser

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 14:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU