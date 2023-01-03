Blaupunkt launches new soundbar 8-inch Woofer at Rs 7,999 in India

-
German consumer electronics giant Blaupunkt on Tuesday launched a new soundbar, which comes with an 8-inch Woofer in the country, for Rs 7,999.
The 'SBW250' soundbar is available on Amazon and Blaupunkt's official website, the company said in a statement.
It "boasts of 200Watt" that delivers a "thumping bass and crisp audio."
It features an 8-inch Woofer encased in a solid frame that increases the feel and eliminates any vibration.
Moreover, it comes with the latest version of Bluetooth that covers a wide range and also comes with a digital display for instant information.
"Connecting with your TV via HDMI ARC/Optical/AUX/Line-In and Bluetooth is easy," Blaupunkt said.
"The sleek and sophisticated look offers an elegance that adds a touch of class to your audio-visual experience and the materials used are of the finest grade," it added.
The SBW250 soundbar comes with an equaliser that balances and controls the audio with four sound modes-- 'Song', 'Cinema', 'Dialog' and '3D'.
The new soundbar also features dedicated Karaoke and Guitar ports.
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 17:48 IST
