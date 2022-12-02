JUST IN
Netflix plans to expand early feedback programme to more subscribers
Year in review: Laptops to air purifiers, top five premium gadgets of 2022
Data hack derails daily life at AIIMS; admin reaches out to govt, IT firms
Apple rolls iOS 16.1.2 update with security fixes, improved crash detection
Apple App Store policies present 'conflict of interest': Mark Zuckerberg
WhatsApp to let users connect to two Android devices with same account
Apple devices of skiers accidentally call 911 due to its crash tech
TSMC plans to make more advanced chips in US at Apple's urging
Twitch rolls out 'Shield Mode' to enhance safety, along with new features
Meta purges 32 mn pieces of bad content on FB, Instagram in India in Oct
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Netflix plans to expand early feedback programme to more subscribers
Business Standard

Epic Games, Capturing Reality releases RealityScan app for iOS users

Sketchfab is a 3D modelling platform website to publish, share, discover, buy and sell 3D, VR and AR content

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iOS | gaming industry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Epic Games
Epic Games

Epic Games and Capturing Reality on Friday released the RealityScan app on iOS for users to download for free.

RealityScan is a 3D scanning app for mobile devices that easily turns photos into high-fidelity 3D models, with no experience necessary to get started.

With this app, the users simply need to take a picture of an object using their smartphone, and the app will use cloud processing to convert it into a 3D model, which can then be exported to Sketchfab and shared with the world, according to the company.

Sketchfab is a 3D modelling platform website to publish, share, discover, buy and sell 3D, VR and AR content.

RealityScan was developed by Capturing Reality, a photogrammetry solution developer that is part of the Epic Games family, with the goal of making 3D scanning accessible to all creators.

Anyone can use RealityScan to create 3D models from real-world objects and use them to improve the realism of their visualisation projects, said the company.

Moreover, completed 3D assets can be seamlessly uploaded from RealityScan to Sketchfab.

In addition, RealityScan users will automatically be upgraded to a Sketchfab Pro account after their first upload to Sketchfab.

Epic previously stated that an Android version would be available later this year, but the company is running out of time to meet that deadline.

--IANS

shs/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 12:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU