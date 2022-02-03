Facebook loses daily users for first time ever, ad growth slows

-
ALSO READ
Instagram pauses Instagram Kids, eyes changes to access and content
Clubhouse may be working on 'Waves', a feature to invite friends to chat
Clubhouse adds support for 13 more languages including Bengali
Clubhouse app chat case: Delhi Police says man from Lucknow to join probe
Snapchat touches 100 mn users in India, eyes more localised experiences
-
For the first time ever, Facebook has lost daily users globally, reporting lower-than-expected ad growth that sent its stock plunging nearly 20 per cent.
The massive stock drop instantly wiped out roughly $200 billion in its market value.
The Meta-owned Facebook platform registered 1.929 billion daily users in the fourth quarter of 2021 -- from 1.93 billion in the previous quarter.
The company confirmed late on Wednesday that it is the first sequential decline in its history.
Facebook's monthly active users (MAUs) were 2.91 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 4 per cent year-over-year.
Meta still made nearly $40 billion in profit in 2021, mostly from advertising.
"We had a solid quarter as people turned to our products to stay connected and businesses continued to use our services to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO.
"I'm encouraged by the progress we made this past year in a number of important growth areas like Reels, commerce, and virtual reality, and we'll continue investing in these and other key priorities in 2022 as we work towards building the metaverse," he added.
The company's family of apps (FoA) include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other services.
The user growth slowdown came in the same period when the company, formerly known as Facebook, announced that it would rebrand as a "metaverse" company.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU