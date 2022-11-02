JUST IN
Fear, distrust in Twitter as Musk's 'inner circle' orders 12 hour shifts
Google announces plans to discontinue Street View app on Android next year

Street View makes it simple to get a 360-degree view of almost any street, making it ideal for researching potential trip destinations or to take a casual tour of the world from the comfort of home

Google has announced plans to discontinue its dedicated Street View app on Android next year.

According to 9To5Google, the tech giant has prepared a number of shutdown messages for the Street View app.

In the notice, the company advice users to move to Google Maps or Street View Studio, as the Street View app will end on March 31, 2023.

"Street View App is going away and support will end March 21, 2023," the company was quoted as saying in the report.

"To publish your own 360 video, switch to Street View Studio. To view Street View and add Photo Spheres, use Google Maps."

Street View makes it simple to get a 360-degree view of almost any street, making it ideal for researching potential trip destinations or to just take a casual tour of the world from the comfort of home, the report said.

Earlier, with an aim to enhance user experience, Google Maps had brought back 'Street View' experience to India to help people navigate and explore places more visually and accurately.

The Indian government had suspended the service more than a decade ago as it failed to secure required security clearances.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 10:30 IST

`
