Google, Facebook team up to beat Apple's consumer privacy agenda

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors drives in Safari Gold Edition at Rs 21.89 lakh
The govt vs WhatsApp controversy over new privacy policy explained
WhatsApp privacy policy not conforming to Indian IT laws: Centre to HC
Apple's child protection features get delayed after privacy outcry
European Union court leaves Facebook more exposed to privacy challenges
-
Google has teamed up with Facebook to work around Apple's privacy tools in Safari to continue tracking end-users, an update to an antitrust lawsuit claims, with the search engine also doing what it could to slow down other regulatory initiatives surrounding privacy.
A lawsuit was filed against Google in December 2020 by a group of attorneys general, accusing the search engine of "engaging in market collusion to rig auctions," reports AppleInsider.
While the lawsuit largely focuses on a deal between Google and Facebook to cooperate in the online advertising business instead of competing, an update accuses the two tech giants of trying to work against initiatives by Apple to help protect the privacy of its users.
The amended complaint filed on October 22 and first reported by The Register, expands on the original claim in some directions, revealing more ways that Google may have tried to subvert user privacy.
As part of the complaint, it is alleged Google and Facebook "have been working together to improve Facebook's ability to recognise users using browsers with blocked cookies on Apple devices, and on Apple's Safari browser, thereby circumventing one Big Tech company's efforts to compete by offering users better privacy.
This was apparently prompted by the two companies working closely and in integrating their SDKs "so Google can pass Facebook data for user ID cookie matching," the complaint reads.
"They also coordinated with each other to harm publishers through the adoption of Unified Pricing rules," it added.
Apple has implemented many privacy protection measures into its products, including Safari, such as 2018's Intelligent Tracking Protection 2.0.
The system required websites to request tracking privileges from users on an opt-in basis with a culling of cookies 30 days after the user stops visiting relevant sites along with independent tracking of widgets and embeds.
A privacy report in Safari for macOS Big Sur offered users' data on what trackers a website includes, as well as advising on how many trackers were prevented from profiling the user over 30 days.
--IANS
vc/khz
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU