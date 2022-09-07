Google issues Android 13 patch to fix wireless charging, battery issues

-
-
Google has issued a first security patch to fix bugs in Pixel phones running Android 13 to address issues like increased battery drain and disabled wireless charging.
The monthly software update for September 2022 will reach all supported Pixel devices running Android 13, starting from Tuesday.
"The rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device. Pixel 6a devices will receive the update later this month," the company said in an update.
Users will receive a notification once the over-the-air (OTA) update becomes available for their device.
The security update includes bug fixes for issue occasionally causing increased battery drain from certain launcher background activities and the issue preventing wireless charging mode to activate in certain conditions.
The update also offers additional improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions and fixes the issue occasionally preventing certain Bluetooth devices or accessories from connecting.
The monthly security update also has a fix for issue occasionally causing notifications to appear truncated on the lock screen.
The fixes are available for Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 5, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a (later this month).
Earlier, some Pixel 6a users had noticed that any fingerprint is able to unlock their new phones in a rather worrying security lapse.
Google Pixel users were also left in a lurch after downloading Android 13 as several of them were not able to use wireless charging after installing the latest operating system (OS).
--IANS
na/
