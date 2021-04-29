Google Lens can now translate text from screenshots on Android 11 devices

-
-
Google Lens can now automatically translate texts in screenshots for devices running Android 11 or above.
According to 9To5Google, users can now take a screenshot of a foreign language and let Google Lens do the translation without any intermediate step.
The exciting new feature is available on the Google Lens Screenshot UI for devices running Android 11+.
The translate button will become visible on the screenshot and a click on it will detect and translate the required text quickly.
Google continues to release innovations that are bound to help it maintain its edge among its competitors, GizmoChina reported on Tuesday.
In addition to translating the text, users can also copy the text on the screenshot, which can then be downloaded for offline access or shared on the Google Translate app or social networks like Twitter or Instagram.
Users can also download the current language for offline access and can also swiftly send the screenshot to the full Google Translate app, the report said.
Google Lens was first unveiled at Google I/O 2017. It is an image recognition tool that was first integrated with Google Assistant on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
It was later in 2018 integrated with Google Photos for both Pixels and other Android devices.A
The app was released as a standalone app on the Play Store in June 2018 and as of January this year, the app had recorded over 500 million downloads.
