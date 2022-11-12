JUST IN
Business Standard

Google Pixel 7a set to feature 90Hz refresh rate, wireless charging

Pixel 7a is likely to feature a new camera setup

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google's upcoming Pixel 7a smartphone is set to feature 90Hz refresh rate display and wireless charging.

The device is likely to offer a 90Hz 1080p display, reports Android Authority.

On an A-series smartphone, this refresh rate would be the highest ever. Another first feature is expected to be 5W wireless charging.

Pixel 7a is likely to feature a new camera setup.

The camera sensors are expected to be "l10-wide (IMX787) and l10-UW (IMX712) with no dedicated tele lens," the report said.

Recently, a report mentioned that the next Pixel 8 smartphone was set to feature a better processor and more RAM than its predecessors.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were expected to pack 12GB of RAM.

The Pro model was likely to offer display resolution of 2822 x 1344 pixels, whereas, Pixel 8 was expected to offer standard 2268 x 1080 resolution.

Both the phones were expected to feature a new Tensor chip 'G3'.

--IANS

aj/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 23:49 IST

