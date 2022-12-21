JUST IN
Google Pixel 8 smartphone may feature Samsung's 'ISOCELL GN2' camera sensor
Samsung Electronics' R&D centre in Vietnam to kick-start operations soon
Amazon launches Prime Gaming service in India: Know what is new and pricing
Samsung announces to develop industry's first 12nm-class dynamic RAM
Twitter introduces new verification badge for identifying company employees
Apple may cancel or postpone mass production of iPhone SE 4: Report
Google-owned YouTube in talks to acquire rights for NFL Sunday Ticket
Apple expands self-repair programme to M1-powered Mac desktops in US
Realme announces 'Golden Festival' sale offers on phones, earbuds, and more
Google, Samsung's 'Health Connect' app might integrate into Android 14
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung Electronics' R&D centre in Vietnam to kick-start operations soon
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google Pixel 8 smartphone may feature Samsung's 'ISOCELL GN2' camera sensor

The existing Pixel phones use the ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor, which lacks Staggered HDR

Topics
Google | Google Pixel | smartphones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Google's upcoming Pixel 8 smartphone lineup will reportedly feature an upgraded Samsung camera sensor, ISOCELL GN2, which features the staggered high dynamic range (HDR) functionality for better dynamic range in photos and videos.

The existing Pixel phones use the ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor, which lacks Staggered HDR, reports SamMobile.

So, the Google Pixel 8 series is expected to use Samsung's ISOCELL GN2 as the primary sensor.

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who usually reveals upcoming Google devices and features through an Android application package (APK) teardown process, has revealed that the latest version of Google's Camera Go application has gained support for the Staggered HDR feature.

The 'ISOCELL GN2' sensor gives improved image quality because of bigger pixels and Staggered HDR, the report said.

In August, it was reported that Samsung was testing a next-generation Tensor chipset that was said to be the third-generation Google Tensor chipset that would power the Pixel 8 series.

The development board of the chipset had the code name 'Ripcurrent,' and the chip itself was codenamed 'Zuma'.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 16:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU