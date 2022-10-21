JUST IN
Nothing Ear (stick) will be available on Myntra, Flipkart; launch on Oct 26
Contrary to reports, Apple not manufacturing iPhone 14 Pro Max in India
Google Messages update brings emoji reactions for Android users to iOS text
Instagram introduces new feature to protect users from abuse: Details here
YouTube Premium increases price for family plans to $22.99 per month
Jio's maiden laptop JioBook now available for purchase on Reliance Digital
Google improves Gmail search, Chat with search labels, related results
AI knows how much you're willing to pay for flights before you do
Renders for Apple's iPhone SE 4 smartphone based on iPhone XR design
Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 likely to have 6.1-inch display: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Snapchat gives story expiration controls to premium members, other features
Business Standard

Google rolls out 'My Ad Center', will allow users to control ads

Google has rolled out 'My Ad Center' to control the advertisement users see

Topics
Google | Google ads

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google

Google has rolled out 'My Ad Center' to control the advertisement users see.

Users all across the world will soon be able to utilise Ad Center to manage the types of advertisements they see on Google Search, YouTube, and Discover, the company said in a blogpost.

The Center is designed to give users more control over their advertisement experience on the company's sites and apps.

"Imagine you spent months researching your latest beach trip, and now that you're back, you don't want to see vacation ads. With My Ad Center, you can just tap on the three-dot menu next to a vacation ad and choose to see less of those types of ads," the company said.

Users can choose to see more of the brands and topics they like and less of the ones they do not like. They can also fully disable the personalisation of advertising but they will still see advertisements.

If users choose not to see personalised advertisements, then they might find them less helpful or relevant.

Additionally, there can be certain ad themes that users do not want to interact with at all. They can choose to limit ads for items like alcohol, dating, weight loss, gambling, pregnancy, and parenting using My Ad Center, the company said.

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 17:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU