Google rolls out 'My Ad Center', will allow users to control ads

has rolled out 'My Ad Center' to control the advertisement users see.

Users all across the world will soon be able to utilise Ad Center to manage the types of advertisements they see on Search, YouTube, and Discover, the company said in a blogpost.

The Center is designed to give users more control over their advertisement experience on the company's sites and apps.

"Imagine you spent months researching your latest beach trip, and now that you're back, you don't want to see vacation ads. With My Ad Center, you can just tap on the three-dot menu next to a vacation ad and choose to see less of those types of ads," the company said.

Users can choose to see more of the brands and topics they like and less of the ones they do not like. They can also fully disable the personalisation of advertising but they will still see advertisements.

If users choose not to see personalised advertisements, then they might find them less helpful or relevant.

Additionally, there can be certain ad themes that users do not want to interact with at all. They can choose to limit ads for items like alcohol, dating, weight loss, gambling, pregnancy, and parenting using My Ad Center, the company said.

