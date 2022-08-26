Twitter brings podcasts to its platform 'Spaces Tab' for audio creators

has announced to bring podcasts on its platform, integrating them as part of its newly redesigned Spaces Tab for audio creators.

The reimagined Spaces Tab, including the addition of podcasts, will now be visible to a group of English-speaking audience on iOS and Android, said in a statement late on Thursday.

"We know that some discussions need more than 280 characters, and bringing people closer to the ideas, content, and creators they know and love is core to no matter where the conversations take place," said the company.

The redesign introduces personalised hubs that group audio content together by specific themes like news, music, sports and more.

The redesign introduces personalised hubs for users called "Stations".

"Integrating podcasts into Spaces, where audio conversations happen on Twitter, is another way we're continuing to invest in audio creators," Twitter said.

Twitter listeners will be able to easily access a more personalised selection of live and recorded Spaces discussing the topics that are most relevant to them, according to the company.

The new hubs will also feature the most popular and engaging podcasts from around the world.

Twitter's internal research indicates that 45 per cent of people who use the platform in the US also listen to podcasts monthly.

"For example, if someone regularly interacts with Vox content on Twitter, they'll probably see a Vox in a Spaces hub," said the company.

