Technology » News
Business Standard

Google working on cross-device playback system features, says report

Google is currently working on adding support for YouTube Music and Spotify to this cross-device playback system

Topics
Google | Spotify | YouTube

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Google is reportedly working on new media playback features, including cross-device notifications, which will let users resume media playback on the move and better playback options for Spotify Connect-compatible devices.

According to TechCrunch, cross-device notifications will allow users to start playing a playlist or podcast in their car and resume it on their phone or TV later.

Google is currently working on adding support for YouTube Music and Spotify to this cross-device playback system.

The company mentioned that it employs a combination of signals such as Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, and ultra-wideband (UWB), as well as the nearby device feature, which detects the proximity of devices, said the report.

Moreover, the tech giant is also working on making switching playback devices easier while using Spotify.

Spotify Connect, like Google's Chromecast and Apple's AirPlay, is a standard that allows users to "cast" media from Spotify to compatible speakers such as an Amazon Echo, according to the report.

To use Spotify Connect and switch between compatible speakers, users must first download the Spotify app. However, they will soon be able to switch between speakers by using Android 13's redesigned media switcher.

Google didn't specify when these features will be available to users, the report added.

Meanwhile, Google also announced that it is rolling out a "suspected spam caller" label to its telephone service Google Voice, which will warn users about spam calls.

The label will help protect users from unwanted calls and potentially harmful scams, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Thursday.

The new label will appear on the incoming call screen and in the users' call history.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 15:37 IST

