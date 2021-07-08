Huawei inks largest 4G automative deal with Volkswagen supplier

-
ALSO READ
Volkswagen extends service period, warranty on products till Jun 30
Confident of staying in the 5G race, says Huawei India CEO David Li
Samsung in patent infringement suit for LG tech sold to patent troll
Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel: Report
Chinese phone maker Honor partners with chip suppliers after Huawei split
-
Chinese conglomerate Huawei has reached a patent license agreement with a supplier of Volkswagen Group. According to reports, it was Luxembourg-based Rolling Wireless.
Huawei expects more than 30 million vehicles to be licensed under its patents based on existing license agreements.
The deal covers 4G connectivity in the vehicles.
The agreement includes a license under Huawei's 4G standard essential patents (SEPs), which covers Volkswagen vehicles equipped with wireless connectivity.
This agreement marks Huawei's largest licensing deal in the automotive industry, the company said on a statement late on Wednesday.
"As an innovative company, we own a leading patent portfolio for wireless technologies, which creates great value for the automotive industry. We believe this license will benefit worldwide consumers with our advanced technology," said Song Liuping, Chief Legal Officer of Huawei.
Over the past 20 years, Huawei has entered into more than 100 patent license agreements with major global companies across Europe, the US, Japan, and South Korea.
After facing US sanctions, the company has said it needs to diversify in order to reverse a revenue decline.
In April, the company reported first quarter sales were down 16.5 per cent, largely because Huawei sold off its Honor smartphone brand.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU