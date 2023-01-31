JUST IN
Netflix rolls out 'Kids Mystery Box' feature to Android devices globally
Business Standard

WhatsApp rolling out longer group subjects, descriptions on Android beta

With the new change, the platform is also increasing the group description from 512 characters to 2048 characters

Topics
whatsapp | WhatsApp update | free messaging app

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Whatsapp
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out longer group subjects and descriptions on Android beta.

These changes will help users to better describe groups, reports WABetainfo.

The characters of the group subject have been increased from 25 to 100 to provide group admins more freedom when naming their groups.

It will make it easier to identify the purpose of the group.

With the new change, the platform is also increasing the group description from 512 characters to 2048 characters.

This will provide more space for group admins to add important details and information about the group.

The ability to choose a longer group subject and description is available for users that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Play Store, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature that will allow users to send photos in their original quality.

The platform is planning to integrate a new setting icon within the drawing tool header which will allow users to configure the quality of any photo, providing users more control over the quality of photos they are sending, especially when sending the photo in its original quality is necessary.

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 10:52 IST

