Instagram may ditch swipe up gesture to access links on Aug 30: Report

Facebook-owned Instagram is ditching the "swipe-up" link in Instagram Stories starting on August 30.
The popular feature has historically allowed businesses and high-profile creators a way to direct their Story's viewers to a website where they could learn more about a product, read an article, sign up for a service or do anything else the creator wanted to promote, reports TechCrunch.
In place of the "swipe-up" call to action, Instagram users who previously had access to the feature will instead be able to use the new Link Sticker, the company said.
This sticker had been in testing starting in June with a small handful of users, the company said. But on August 30, it will begin to roll out more broadly.
According to the report, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong first noticed the announcement, which warned creators of the plan to shut down swipe-up links.
Instagram says it will begin to convert those who currently have access to the swipe-up link to the Link Sticker starting on August 30.
This will include businesses and creators who are either verified or who have met the threshold for follower count. (While Instagram does not publicly comment on this count, it's widely reported to be at least 10,000 followers.)
The new Link Sticker has a couple of key advantages over the older "swipe-up" link. For starters, it offers greater creator control over their Stories.
Like polls, questions and location stickers, the Link Sticker lets creators toggle between different styles, resize the sticker, and then place it anywhere on the Story for maximum engagement.
In addition, viewers will now be able to react and reply to posts that have the Link Sticker attached, just like any other Story. Before, that sort of feedback was not possible on posts with the swipe-up link, Instagram noted.
