Lenovo launches K10 Note, Z6 Pro and A6 Note smartphones in India

Chinese technology major on Thursday launched three new smartphones - K10 Note, Z6 Pro and A6 Note - in India.

A6 Note comes with a price tag of Rs 7,999 and is available in black and blue colour options.

K10 Note comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage option, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB comes for Rs 15,999.

Z6 Pro is priced at Rs 33,999 for 8GB and 128GB storage variant.

The phones will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, Z6 Pro sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with support for DC dimming.

The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup which includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary sensor with a wide-angle-lens, 8MP sensor with a telephoto lens and a 2MP sensor. The phone packs a 32MP selfie shooter on the front.

It is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC. There is a 4,000mAh battery onboard, which supports 27W fast charging.

The K10 Note features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ 2340 x 1080 pixels dewdrop notch display with 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The devcie houses a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16MP primary lens with an 8MP telephoto lens and a 5MP depth sensor. For the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie shooter with Bokeh effect mode.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor along with 4GB of RAM/64GB of internal storage and runs on Android 9 Pie operating system.

The phone packs a 4,050mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The A6 Note comes with a 6.09-inch HD+ screen with 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

The device packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

It features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary shooter. There is also a 5MP lens for selfies and video calling.