Business Standard

MediaTek announces Kompanio 520, 528 chipsets for Chromebook: Details here

The new Kompanio chipsets allow device makers to build Chromebooks with large 32MP cameras for highly detailed image capturing

Topics
MediaTek | artifical intelligence | ARM Holdings

IANS  |  San Francisco 

MediaTek Kompanio 528
MediaTek Kompanio 528

Chip maker MediaTek on Friday announced its new Kompanio chipsets for entry-level Chromebooks that will provide a faster and reliable computing experience so consumers can browse, cloud game, stream and use Google Play apps while enjoying all-day battery life.

Chromebooks powered by the Kompanio 520 and Kompanio 528 chipsets will be available in the market by the first half of 2023, according to an official report.

"Enhanced power efficiency, speedy performance and reliable connectivity are at the core of a great user experience, and thata¿s exactly what MediaTek's new Kompanio chipsets deliver," said Adam King, Vice President and General Manager, Client Computing Business Unit at MediaTek.

Both the Kompanio chipsets support a Full HD+ display and enable users to add a Full HD external display, providing more than twice the resolution of the previous generation chipsets.

Users can also take advantage of dual monitors to get more done at work, connect to a smart TV to play movies or even use a projector in education settings, the report added.

Moreover, each chipset integrates an AI processing unit (APU) to deliver accelerated AI enhancements to applications, along with AI camera features.

The new Kompanio chipsets allow device makers to build Chromebooks with large 32MP cameras for highly detailed image capturing.

The chipsets also support 60fps Full HD video recording for seamless video conferencing, said the report.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 13:21 IST

`
