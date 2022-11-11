Defunc partners with Salora to launch Wi-Fi home speakers, earbuds in India

-
Swedish Brand Defunc in partnership with Salora International on Thursday launched a range of products that include multi-room smart Wi-Fi home speaker solutions and a range of truly wireless stereo (TWS) Earbuds and EarPods.
Defunc launched 2 versions of Wi-Fi Home Speakers, i.e. one in small and one in large, and 5 models of Earbuds in India.
The small Defunc smart home speakers come at Rs 21,999, and the large Defunc smart home speakers cost Rs 36,999, also the price of TWS earbuds starts at Rs 2,499 and goes up to Rs 5,499, according to an official report.
"We see great potential here and have offered competitive products for Indian consumers. With these launches, Defunc continues to keep up with its vision of introducing exceptional home speaker technology offerings to consumers," said Johan Wahlback, CEO and Founder, Defunc.
The Wi-Fi Home Speakers come in 2 colour options grey and black. The users can select from a range of accessories, including floor stands, mounts and coloured fronts.
The Defunc earbuds are namely Defunc True Basic, Defunc True Talk, Defunc True Sport, Defunc True Audio, and Defunc True Music. These variants are meant for basic conversation, sports activity, music and entertainment and gaming respectively, the report added.
"Through the launches, we are enabling the consumer to seriously expand the sound experience in the home environment by adding multiple units for a more powerful sound experience and making it match the home interior. Our TWS earbuds will offer the opportunity for entertainment while one is mobile," Wahlback added.
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:29 IST
