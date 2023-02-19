JUST IN
Google rolls out memory, energy saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows
Mozilla Firefox adds three new extensions for its Android web browser
Google Meet users gets new 360-degree video backgrounds on mobile
WhatsApp starts rolling out picture-in-picture video call feature for iOS
Here is how you can keep your Twitter account secure without paying
Google to soon migrate Calendar, Assistant Reminders to 'Google Tasks'
Twitter to limit SMS two-factor authentication to Blue users after March 20
Twitter to soon let users adjust algorithm to their 'closer match': Musk
Google's $168 billion in ad revenue at risk in Supreme Court case
WhatsApp rolling out photo, video shortcut within chats on Windows beta
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google rolls out memory, energy saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Meta-owned WhatsApp adds new stickers for avatar pack on iOS, Android

With the new avatar sticker pack, users can customise the avatar right within the app settings by choosing the shape, colour, clothes, and several accessories that best express them

Topics
whatsapp | WhatsApp update | WhatsApp features

IANS  |  San Francisco 

WhatsApp
WhatsApp

Meta-owned WhatsApp has added some new stickers to its avatar sticker pack for Android and iOS, following its announcement of the ability to create personalised avatars.

In spite of the same number of stickers in the avatar pack, the changes made have given it more personality and depth by redesigning and replacing some stickers in order to improve their visual appeal and reflect the diverse range of feelings and expressions users wish to convey, reports WABetaInfo.

New stickers within the avatar pack are now available for all users on WhatsApp for iOS and Android, said the report.

With the new avatar sticker pack, users can customise the avatar right within the app settings by choosing the shape, colour, clothes, and several accessories that best express them.

Once they have created their avatar, they can use it as their profile photo.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out picture-in-picture mode for video calls, for all iOS users.

With this feature in the new update, users can now multitask during a WhatsApp call without their video being paused.

Other than the picture-in-picture mode, the new update also includes -- the ability to attach a caption to the documents, and longer group subjects and descriptions to make it easier to describe the groups.

--IANS

shs/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 17:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU