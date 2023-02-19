JUST IN
Google Meet users gets new 360-degree video backgrounds on mobile
WhatsApp starts rolling out picture-in-picture video call feature for iOS
Here is how you can keep your Twitter account secure without paying
Google to soon migrate Calendar, Assistant Reminders to 'Google Tasks'
Twitter to limit SMS two-factor authentication to Blue users after March 20
Twitter to soon let users adjust algorithm to their 'closer match': Musk
Google's $168 billion in ad revenue at risk in Supreme Court case
WhatsApp rolling out photo, video shortcut within chats on Windows beta
YouTube rolls out 'YouTube Kids' to game consoles, smart TVs and Roku
Apple files patent, devices may soon read back iMessages in sender's voice
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google Meet users gets new 360-degree video backgrounds on mobile
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Mozilla Firefox adds three new extensions for its Android web browser

These extensions include -- hiding the user's email address when signing up to a website, removing tracking elements before sharing a URL, and listening to an article

Topics
Android | Firefox | Mozilla

IANS  |  San Francisco 

firefox

Mozilla, the developer of the Firefox Internet browser, has added three new extensions for its Android web browser to enhance the browsing experience of its users.

These extensions include -- hiding the user's email address when signing up to a website, removing tracking elements before sharing a URL, and listening to an article.

With the "Firefox Relay" extension, users will be able to hide their real email address to help protect their identity.

This will prevent online entities from collecting user email addresses and using them for unrequested marketing or other purposes.

Moreover, the company introduced the "ReadAloud" extension, allowing users to listen to web articles instead of reading them.

"ReadAloud uses text-to-speech technology to convert webpage text to audio. It works on a variety of websites, including news sites, blogs, fan fiction, publications, textbooks, school and class websites, online universities and course materials," Mozilla said in a blogpost.

Further, the company adds a "ClearURL" extension, allowing users to remove the tracking elements from the links.

"Sites include tracking elements in the URLs for a number of reasons, but the bottom line is that it's used to track you. ClearURLs simply removes the tracking elements from the links, so you have a simple and clean URL," said Mozilla.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Android

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 14:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU