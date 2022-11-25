JUST IN
Tesla to integrate Dolby Atmos in its electric cars to deliver better sound
India-bound OPPO Reno 9 series smartphones unveiled: Know specs and more
Asus ROG Phone 6 series phones arrive in India, available at Vijay Sales
Geo-tracking apps: How are parent-child relations bearing up?
Lava Blaze NXT smartphone with MediaTek Helio G37 launched at Rs 9,299
Samsung Black Friday sale: Deals on smartphones, watches, earbuds, and more
Samsung Galaxy S23 series may feature next-gen Qualcomm fingerprint scanner
India may be a part of global 6G standards development process: Report
India's 1st blockchain, news platform launches Web3 based ad network
Microsoft introduces 'polls' to make meetings more engaging in Teams
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Tesla to integrate Dolby Atmos in its electric cars to deliver better sound
Business Standard

Meta-owned WhatsApp working on voice status updates on iOS beta: Report

According to the report, the microphone icon will show up when users don't enter any text and it will allow users to post a voice note up to 30 seconds to their status updates

Topics
whatsapp | Apple iOS | New WhatsApp Beta version

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Whatsapp
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on voice status on iOS beta for an upcoming iOS update.

It provides users the ability to share voice notes to their status updates, reports WABetaInfo.

According to the report, the microphone icon will show up when users don't enter any text and it will allow users to post a voice note up to 30 seconds to their status updates.

Last month, the messaging platform had rolled out the business tools tab on iOS beta.

The feature helps users to easily reach all messaging tools available to businesses without opening WhatsApp Settings.

The new tab called 'Tools' would replace the old camera tab if the feature is enabled for the user's account.

The business tools tab feature was released to a few businesses after installing the latest update of WhatsApp Business beta from TestFlight.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 19:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU