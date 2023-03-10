JUST IN
Business Standard

Microsoft adds 'Paste Text Only' keyboard shortcut to Word for Windows, Mac

This new feature is rolling out to the latest "Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25309 to the Dev Channel," the tech giant said

Topics
Microsoft | Microsoft word | Technology

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft

Microsoft has added a "Paste Text Only" keyboard shortcut to Word that allows users to paste plain text, which is available for Windows and Mac.

"You might be familiar with this shortcut Ctrl + Shift + V (Cmd + Shift + V on Mac) -- it's also called "keep text only" or "paste plain text" -- because of its popularity in other applications like Microsoft Teams, Word for the web, Google and Gmail. No matter what you call it, the Paste Text Only shortcut is now available in Word for Windows and Word Mac," Microsoft said in a blogpost.

To check how this shortcut works, users will need to select a range of text from their current document or another document, and then in their Word document, they will need to place the cursor where they want the text to appear.

After that, press Ctrl + Shift + V (Cmd + Shift + V on Mac) -- users will now notice how the pasted content matches the neighbouring text formatting, rather than preserving its original font size, colour, etc.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced it is testing an enhanced volume mixer in Quick Settings for Windows 11, which will allow users to quickly customise the audio.

This new feature is rolling out to the latest "Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25309 to the Dev Channel," the tech giant said.

--IANS

shs/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 17:01 IST

