Motorola launches new phone 'moto g73 5G' with 6.5-inch display in India

Global smartphone brand on Friday announced the launch of its new smartphone "moto g73 5G", which features a 6.5-inch display and comes with a 5,000mAh battery, in India.

The new 'moto g73 5G' smartphone will be available for purchase from March 16 on Flipkart, .in and leading retail stores, at a launch price of Rs 18,999, the company said in a statement.

It comes in two colour variants-- Midnight Blue and Lucent White.

The new device features a 50MP camera with "Ultra Pixel technology."

The smartphone comes packed with the MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor, and is also coupled with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

It features a 6.5-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is packed with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Also, the new smartphone comes with the "Moto Secure" feature which ensures safety for the user's phone.

The Moto Secure brings all of the privacy features in one place. For instance, it has a secure folder, where users can keep their private files and apps, and also there is a pin scramble option that changes the pin layout every time so that nobody can guess the users' pin just by looking.

"Despite being an affordable 5G smartphone, the moto g73 5G also comes with the latest and nearstock Android 13," the company said.

"With a stunning acrylic glass (PMMA) body, the smartphone is just 8.29 mm slim, and it is quite handy, and feels good to flaunt," it added.

